RHS girls take home trophy …

RANGELY | Rangely girls’ basketball kicked off their Manila Holiday Classic Tournament Play against the host team and beat a scrappy Manila team.

“Manila played hard and made things difficult on us,” said coach Quinton Kent. “However, our defense was pretty solid and we held them to only 24 points. We only shot 27 percent from the field, but were pleased with the fast break points we got from our defense creating turnovers and we were pleased with shooting nearly 85 percent from the free throw line.”

Much like the game in Plateau Valley, the Panthers had seven of 10 players score, led by Lindzey Thacker with 17 points and Katelyn Brown with 13.

The Rangely Panthers JV team beat Manila 39-14.

“Picking up where we left off on Friday night, our defense did not let Pinnacle breathe,” Kent said. Led by Katelyn Brown’s five steals, the team collected 18 points as well as many deflections to really disrupt Pinnacle.

“We shot 47 percent from the field as a team and every player scored,” Kent said.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Katelyn Brown (21 points) and Katye Allred (10 points). Nine of Rangely’s 10 players had five points or more.

“It was fun to have everyone involved, playing solid defense without fouling too much. It was a good team win and we were really proud of our girls’ effort,” Kent said.

Rangely JV beat Pinnacle 55-33 on Saturday to remain undefeated so far this season and they also won the Manila Holiday Classic.

Katelyn Brown and Lindzey Thacker both made the All-Tournament Team at the Manila Holiday Classic.

“Our varsity is now 5-1 on the year heading into league play. We will play at Hayden on Jan. 6 and host Soroco on Jan. 7,” Kent said. “We are excited to get rolling into league play. We know we have some tough competition in our league and we look forward to the challenge.”

