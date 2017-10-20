RHS harriers battle injuries and illness

RANGELY | The Rangely Cross Country team had their last regular season meet on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Rifle. The team ran on the Rifle Creek Golf course. It is a nice soft, grassy course. The runners are not always big fans of the meet since they run repeated loops which allows for coaches to encourage their runners to run faster more often than at most cross country races.

The Panthers were able to run three of their four athletes at the meet. Raelynn Norman was still nursing an injury but is hoping to return for regionals. The lone girl to run was Chloe Filfred who just keeps getting better at each meet. She set a new personal record with a time of 25:44.

“She is young and is starting to figure out that she can go faster than what she thinks she can. She will only get better over the next couple of years,” said head coach Beth Scoggins.

Patrick Scoggins was able to return to running this week. He took 11th place with a time of 17:20.

“We wanted him to get a good run in this week but not go too fast. It killed him not being able to go as fast as he wanted since he is still recovering from his deep chest cold. He should be up to full speed or close to it at regionals this week,” said coach Scoggins.

Nick Miears, who has been dealing with ankle issues all season, was finally able to have a good race. He completed the course with a time of 24:17.

Friday, Oct. 20 the runners will be competing at the regional meet in Delta. It is a fast course and the top 15 runners will compete in the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 28.

