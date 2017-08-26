RHS Senior fall athletes… August 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely Sports, Slider, Sports 0 Senior athletes competing in fall sports for Rangely High School include: (back) Klaire Denny, Sarah Connor, Katelyn Brown, Maria Blakley, (front) Patrick Scoggins, Destinee Ortega, Halie Elam, Miekka Peck, Linsley Morrill, Elizabeth McCann, Kierra Powell and Austin Ficken. Matt Scoggins photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
