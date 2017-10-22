Ribbon Cutting …

October 22, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

Local Access Internet, on the corner of 6th and Main, had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 12 for the new Choice Wireless Cellular outlet. Having launched LAI in 2015 to provide higher quality internet services for our community, co-owners Joy Clymer (third from the left) and Dale Smith (second from the left) are excited about the addition of cellular service. With plans starting as low as $30 per month for unlimited talk and text, 3GB of data and extended nationwide coverage (no roaming), Choice Wireless is designed for smaller market affordability. There’s even a family plan for up to five lines and 10GB of shared data for $100 a month. While purchasing a Choice Wireless phone is necessary to ensure that all their services and features work properly, their smart phones start at $39, and their feature phones start at even less. Doc Watson Photo

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply