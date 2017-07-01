Rifle teen killed in fall on Flat Tops

RBC | A Rifle teen was killed June 25 when he fell from a cliff near Meadow Lake and Cow Lake on the Flat Tops near the Garfield and Rio Blanco County Line. The call came in around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

The youth, identified by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Zachary Collett, fell about 150 feet. Emergency responders received reports that the boy could not be reached by his friends and was not moving.

By 5:30 p.m. search and rescue members had reached the body and confirmed that the young man was deceased.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue, Meeker Fire and Rescue, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Garfield County Search and Rescue and Classic Air Medical all responded.

