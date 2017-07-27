Rio Blanco County Fair starts July 28

RBC | The Rio Blanco County Fair kicks off Friday, July 28 at the fairgrounds in Meeker. This year’s theme is Windmills and Wagon Wheels. Kolbi Franklin designed the cover of the fair book. The fair book this year is dedicated to Rangely’s Adair Norman, who has served on the fair board for two decades and is the chairman of the livestock sale committee.

With dozens of departments and hundreds of classes, everyone can contribute to the fair in some way, from your best pie or jam, sewing project, artwork or photography, to attending the 4-H livestock sale and purchasing one of the 4-H animals.

Fair books with entry guidelines and forms, a complete schedule of events, the coloring contest for next year’s fair book and a list of last year’s winners are available at the Rio Blanco County Extension office and throughout both towns in various businesses and offices, or download the PDF version here: bit.ly/2uuhviy.

