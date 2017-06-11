Rockies Skills Challenge {PHOTO}

June 11, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker Sports, Sports 0

These area youngsters competed in the Colorado Rockies Skills Challenge hosted by the ERBM Recreation and Park District on June 2 at Paintbrush Park. The participants competed in batting, base running and throwing. The following first place finishers will advance to the sectional event in Grand Junction on July 16: Hoyt Garcia, Ayleen Moreno, Sam Conrado, Hayden Garcia, Lissabeth Sanchez and Finley Deming. courtesy photo

