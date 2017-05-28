Rocky Mountain Youth Corps opportunity for students

MEEKER | It was also reported at last week’s school board meeting that high school teacher Michelle Selle is urging students to consider short-term summer job opportunities with the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps. A group of seven biology students is already working with RMYC in establishing a competition for student artwork to be put on benches being made this summer of recycled materials for the community. Other work experience is available this summer through the Meeker RMYC community development crew program which will involve U.S. Forest trail building and clean-up. Contact Lauren VandenHurk at 970-879-2135, ext. 102 or visit their website at www.rockymountainyouthcorps.org.

