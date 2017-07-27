Root Beer Float Day …

Kids and adults alike enjoyed root beer floats at Paintbrush Park last Saturday. The free root beer float day was sponsored by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District. Leah Bohlander photo

