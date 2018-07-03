RPD Ridge Bridge training July 26

RANGELY | The next Ridge Bridge Training will held July 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. The training will be held at the Rangely Police Department. The community is welcome to attend the training. You can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/child-abuse-and-river-bridge-101-tickets-47329624180. The case review meeting will start at 11:30 a.m., and this is reserved for MDT members only.
