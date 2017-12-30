Ruffner case closed

RANGELY | Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office has closed the missing person case on Rangely resident Peter Ruffner after his body was discovered in the White River on November 29th. Results from the Forensic Examination has determined the cause of death was drowning with contributors to death being methamphetamine and alcohol intoxication.

The joint investigation involving the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau Of Investigation, and the Rio Blanco County Coroner’s Office found no evidence of foul play and agree the death is accidental.

Ruffner was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2017, and was last seen alive on Sept. 29, 2017. Ruffners’ body was recovered from the White River near Texas Beach on Nov. 29, 2017.

On Nov. 29, 2017 Sheriff Mazzola was patrolling in the Rangely area and went to Texas Beach as a continued effort in searching for Peter Ruffner. Sheriff Mazzola met Rangely resident Luke Scott, who was hunting for ducks along the river. Luke Scott reported to Sheriff Mazzola that he had just found a body in the river. Sheriff Mazzola requested assistance from Rangely Fire Department and the Rio Blanco County Coroner in retrieving the body from the river.

