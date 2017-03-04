Safe food handler training March 10

March 4, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | Two-hour course for food service workers that covers the basic requirements for safe food handling Friday, March 10 from 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. CNCC Meeker Center, 345 Sixth St. $15/participant. Pre-registration is required. Limited space so register now. 970-878-5227 or iris.franklin@cncc.edu.

