Safe food handler training March 10

MEEKER | Two-hour course for food service workers that covers the basic requirements for safe food handling Friday, March 10 from 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. CNCC Meeker Center, 345 Sixth St. $15/participant. Pre-registration is required. Limited space so register now. 970-878-5227 or iris.franklin@cncc.edu.
