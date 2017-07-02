Safe…

bobby gutierrez photo Clinton Kilduff safely—as indicated by umpire Ivy Coryell (4)—slides under April Allen’s tag and into second base, much to the dismay of the other team in a coed softball game, played at Paintbrush Park, Monday last. No games are scheduled for Monday, July 3, so folks can enjoy the 2017 Range Call festivities. The regular schedule will commence Monday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m.

