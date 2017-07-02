Related Articles
Softball tournament underway…
August 11, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0
Letter to the Editor: Merchants say thanks
August 31, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
Dear Editor: The Rangely Merchants softball team would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of our entry fee to the Meeker co-ed softball league. Related
Rangely Merchants enter tourney undefeated
August 24, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0
RBC I The highly anticipated softball game, twice postponed, between Rio Blanco County’s two undefeated teams never came to fruition but one team did entered the season-ending tournament undefeated. Related
Leave a Reply