Samaniego named as new director for Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation

RANGELY | Last month the Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation found a new director to lead the foundation, bringing in former Otero Junior College Foundation Director Sue Samaniego.

In her new role Samaniego is charged with leading, directing, organizing and managing the operations of the foundation to support the college including facilitating donor relationships, fundraising and expanding financial and capital resources for CNCC. The position is based out of Rangely, however Samaniego expects to travel regularly to Craig and CNCC’s other service areas.

“My hope is to continue to grow resources for the college and provide a positive giving experience for our donors. I would also like to see a more active alumni relations program with active communication with alumni and events to bring them back to our campuses and communities,” she said.

Samaniego comes to CNCC from Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo., where she was the director of communications and development. While at OJC Samaniego directed their Foundation and was the primary fundraiser. She also managed public relations, social media and photography for the campus. Additionally, Samaniego was the primary alumni contact, maintaining connections with alumni through events, social media, offering volunteer opportunities and telling their stories.

Originally from Detroit, Mich., Samaniego says she, “loves small towns and rural community colleges” where she can find time to enjoy her favorite hobbies of hiking, cycling, yoga, painting, writing and reading.

Samaniego received her BS and MA from Eastern Michigan University and recently completed her Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of Chicago-Illinois.

The CNCC Foundation’s Mission is to “secure a sustaining stream of funding designed to benefit the mission of CNCC.”

