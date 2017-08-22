Save Sept. 23 for the Coal Creek School celebration

MEEKER | Excerpts from the Meeker Herald on Sept. 24, 1892: “A dance at Coal Creek’s new schoolhouse last evening was a success in every particular. It was gotten up to liquidate a small indebtedness on the furniture… Supper was furnished by the ladies of the vicinity …. Music was donated…. The temple of learning was filled with representatives from nearly every part of the county. A supper suited to the most fastidious taste—an epicurean feast—was partaken of.”

Fast forward 125 years as we reopen this “temple of learning” on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-4 p.m. The Rio Blanco County Historical Society—Rural School Project team and MM-Eight Construction are inviting the community to come out for a barbecue lunch and celebration. The school, which is on the National and Colorado Registers for Historical Places and Properties and the Rio Blanco County Historical Preservation list, will be celebrating its 125th year as the oldest Rio Blanco County rural school still on its original site and its original size and shape.

This party is to thank the local and area construction companies and craftsmen who helped with the restoration of Coal Creek School. We also want to thank the community, businesses and individuals who donated money, materials, items and volunteered hours of work to turn this historical building into an educational, interpretative center and a place to hold small events for people of all ages.

Put the date on your calendar for an afternoon of food, music, old fashioned fun and memories. Bring your favorite dessert to share with everyone if you can. For more information call Janet Clark at 970-878-4628.

