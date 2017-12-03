Scholarship opportunity for RBC students

RBC | Colorado currently has 13,500-plus open computing jobs with an average salary of $98,597, yet Colorado had only 785 computer science grads in 2015. These Colorado graduation rates and technology training opportunities impact the students and their families, businesses, community and the state economy. CTA, Colorado Succeeds and Silicon STEM Academy have partnered on a $20,000 scholarship fund for 100 Colorado students statewide to jumpstart their future in tech through online coding classes. Funded by Silicon STEM Academy, the classes—available online—are just one piece of a multi-pronged approach to increase computer science education in our state. The goal is to offer the scholarship to 50 percent females and have 50 percent participate from outside the Denver-Boulder area. Learn more and apply for the computer science scholarship at www.siliconstemacademy.com/. Rio Blanco County Economic Development Director Katelin Cook has offered to help local students with the application process. Potential applicants can contact Cook at 970-878-9474 or email katelin@rbc.us. Applications are due Dec. 20.

