Scholarship Recipient … May 17, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0 Meeker High School senior Madison 'Madi' Russell received word this week that she has been selected to receive one of six Colorado Masonic Benevolent Fund Associastion scholarships in the amount of $28,000. courtesy photo
