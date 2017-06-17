School board approves new hires, honors retirees

MEEKER | In a special meeting on June 6, the Meeker Board of Education approved two new hires: Rebekah Cravens as an elementary para-professional and Maria Beckington as the high school Spanish teacher. Cravens is coming from Westcliffe with her husband Greg Cravens, who has been approved as the new high school volleyball coach. Beckington is moving to Meeker with her husband, who will be employed at Natural Soda.

The board also honored six women who have retired from the district during the past three years. Each received applause and a token of the district’s gratitude for their estimated 165 total years of service.

In their work session, the board spent considerable time discussing the final 2017-2018 budget which is to be approved at their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on June 20.

With a predicted budget deficit of about $500,000, the board discussed how long they could continue deficit spending of that order and when they might really need to pursue improved funding options.

The new fiscal year budget leaves the board with an expected reserve of about $3.5 million, July 2018, and then about $3 million by July 2019, and $2.5 million by July 2020, which may then begin to press the district’s cash flow needs.

Like this: Like Loading...