Scoggins 2nd place finish in Delta earns him a berth at state meet

RBC | The Rangely Panthers traveled to Delta to run at Confluence Park for the 2A Region 4 cross country meet. Out of the four runners they were able to qualify one—Patrick Scoggins—for the state meet next weekend.

This weekend the boys were the first on the line to be followed by the girls. The day started off as a beautiful day but right before the race the wind decided to pick up. With strong gusts that would slow the runners but not their determination to be the top 15 across the finish line.

Patrick Scoggins crossed the line with a time of 16:26 and a second place, earning his fourth time to state in cross country. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to represent Rangely for each of the past four seasons and I can’t wait to wear that ‘R’ on my chest one last time. I’ve been working for this moment for a long time and am hoping for the best,” Scoggins said.

The other three runners were junior Raelynn Norman, sophomore Chloe Filfred and sophomore Nick Miears. Raelynn was injured at the Aspen meet and wasn’t able to run last weekend but gave her best at this meet. She was able to run a 25:39 taking 32nd place.

“It was a real shame she got injured, she was coming along and would have been a contender for qualifying for state. She is a good runner and I am thankful that I get her next year, she will be a good leader for the team and will help encourage the younger runners,” said coach Beth Scoggins.

Chloe Filfred made this her best meet of the season. She set a new personal record of 24:50 and placed 28th overall.

“I am really proud of her and all the hard work that she has been putting in this season.I look forward to seeing what great things she will be doing next year,” said coach Scoggins.

Nick Miears didn’t have a very good meet because of trouble with his ankles. He completed the race in 26:17.

“I am excited to see Patrick Scoggins run one more time at state. He has put in a lot of miles and time; he should have a successful meet. He is a very coachable athlete and will be greatly missed next year,” said coach Scoggins.

The state meet will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.

