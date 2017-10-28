Search for Ruffner continues

RBC | Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the disappearance of Peter Ruffner. The Sheriff’s Office requested the help of Colorado Bureau of Investigations, CBI. CBI is working together with the RBCSO in conducting interviews and reviewing all leads that result from the interviews and from the search of the Ruffner property and surrounding areas.

Both CBI and Rio Blanco Deputies have conducted numerous interviews with friends, family and any known associates of Peter Ruffner. Uintah County Sheriff’s Office has also assisted in investigating and following up leads that go to Utah.

Ruffner has been missing since Sept. 29.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that if you know of any information or leads that could help in locating Peter Ruffner please contact the Office at 970-878-9620, Sgt. Jarrod Lang is the lead investigator for this case.

