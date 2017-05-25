Second ‘Visit Rangely’ event happening today

RANGELY | The Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce has been preparing for their second Visit Rangely day for months, and today is the day. The purpose is to showcase the Rangely area to outsiders and those who Chamber Director Konnie Billgren calls “movers and shakers.”

The event, which is not intended for locals, will expose visitors to various treasures within and surrounding the community. Included in the itinerary are visits to local petroglyphs, the outdoor and automotive museums and The Tank.

The guest list includes Colorado Welcome Centers, other northwest Colorado Chambers, employees of the Colorado Tourism Office, representatives of the film industry and magazine publishers.

Billgren began the event in 2016, shortly after taking the position of chamber director. Last year’s event, which Billgren says she didn’t have much time to plan, was quite successful with 15 participants, many of whom asked her to repeat the event in 2017.

Billgren says she was inspired to create the event after attending a Colorado Tourism Conference where she discovered that most people had no clue where Rangely was.

“Rangely is a hidden gem. My purpose with Visit Rangely day is to let people know we are here, so they will come to see the night skies, mountain views, rock art and the wildlife,” she said.

