Sen. Gardner meets with Pioneers CEO to discuss future of rural healthcare

MEEKER I In an E-Newsletter

to “Friends” last week, Colorado

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (RYuma)

reported that he’d been in

northwest Colorado during his

Fourth of July in-state work week

and had visited with officials at

Dinosaur National Monument to discuss

U.S. national park policies and

met with executives and doctors at

Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker

to discuss challenges rural hospitals

are facing under the Affordable Care

Act, aka Obamacare. PMC CEO Ken

Harman confirmed this news and

told the Herald Times that based on

their discussion he feels Gardner

cares deeply about rural health care

in the state.

According to Chartis Center for

Rural Health—a private Chicago

firm dedicated to improving the

delivery of care across rural

America—80 rural hospitals in the

U.S. have closed since 2010 with

another 673 in danger of closing.

Cuts to Medicaid as proposed in legislation

to replace Obamacare,

Chartis says, could push many of

these facilities over the edge. A

recent Chartis report predicts that 20

percent of rural Colorado hospitals

are at risk of closing under the proposed

cuts while repeal of

Obamacare would be even more

drastic.

In their generic statements,

Chartis writes, “The rural health

safety net is under pressure. Rural

communities face socioeconomic

disadvantages and greater health disparities…

and many struggle with

negative operating margins, uncertainty,

and the unintended consequences

of various polices.”

PMC ‘s Harman agrees that PMC

is in that cohort of rural hospitals that

are vulnerable to these factors, but

argues that due to PMC’s aggressive

broadening of revenue streams and

getting ahead of the curve in having

an up-to-date facility, PMC is not

nearly as likely to be as seriously

harmed by federal changes. The

PMC board, Harman points out, has

continually pushed to reduce

dependence on county property taxes

which, nevertheless, allow the organization

to have a net operating loss.

In 2010, property tax revenues comprised

60 percent of the PMC budget.

Now it’s only 20 percent.

Four days ago, Colorado

Governor John Hickenlooper posted

on Facebook that the proposed U.S.

Senate “(un)healthcare bill is no better

than the one [that has passed the

U.S. House]. It still makes deep cuts

to care for the most vulnerable in our

state and shifts costs onto older, middle

class, and rural Coloradans.

Senators should work with

Governors on bipartisan solutions to

improve our healthcare system, making

health insurance more affordable

and stabilizing the individual market.”

Harman says he believes that the

most important approach to cutting

health care costs is preventative care

and patient participation. He reports

that 70 percent of healthcare costs

are attributable to the lifestyle choices

we make together with not availing

ourselves as individuals of the

resources and support available to

us.

Harman points to the

Accountable Care Organization

PMC has started and is ramping up

in conjunction with its Trials to

Health program of which he and the

PMC board are anxious to see

Meeker residents take greater advantage.

