Senior Panthers end their high school soccer season

RANGELY | This was an exciting year for the lady Panthers soccer program, with 25 girls on the team. There were five seniors: Corinne Coombs, Adriana Lopez, Ciara Wilson, Taylor Heil and McKenzie Webber; seven juniors: Linsley Morrill, Halie Elam, Grace Kenney, Elizabeth McCann, Klaire Denny, Maria Blakely and Tasha Teal; nine sophomores: Kassidee Brown, KK Fortunato, Marlena Miller, Skylar Thacker, Alanna Wiley, Paityn Myers, Aspen Rhea, Alexis Wiley and Samantha Lapp; four freshmen: Cia Buxton, Susie Gillard, Caeleigh Donavan and Brynlee Williams who came to play with us from Meeker.

“We had 11 girls that had never played soccer before but this did not stop them from coming every day to practice to learn the game and the skills needed to play,” said head coach Kristine Denny.

“With such a young team most of them did not have any ball time prior to playing this year. We worked daily on our balls skill, drills to become faster and to help us improve on our ball techniques. From the beginning of the season until now the players have all improved. They have worked very hard on improving their passing skills. We had a number of girls that scored throughout the season.”

The team traveled to Roaring Fork May 2 for the last varsity game of the season in rainy weather. Three of the girls had shots on goal: Adriana Lopez, Klaire Denny and Taylor Hejl. Hejl had one shot go in. KK Fortunato had 23 saves on goal.

“Even though we came up short the girls played hard and fought to the very end. It was a tough game but the girls kept playing trying to turn the game around. Even though we ended it with a loss the improvement of the girls’ ball skills improved greatly,” coach Denny said.

The team also played a JV game in Roaring Fork. Aspen Rhea scored two goals, Elizabeth McCann and Marlena Miller both scored one. Assists came from Kassidee Brown, Caeleigh Donavan and Brynlee Williams.

“This was a very exciting game because everyone came to play and the girls got the win. All the work that they have put in had paid off and the excitement that they showed during the game came through,” coach Denny said.

The JV team played Coal Ridge on May 4. Kassidee Brown had 16 saves as goalie. The girls played hard and held the Titans to two goals most of the game until the last minute.

“Even though we did not come up with a win, the energy level and the knowledge of the game from all the girls could be seen,” Denny said, adding, “The season has come to an end but all the coaches are very excited for the returning players. We will work with them during the summer and off season to improve their techniques and ball handling skills.”

