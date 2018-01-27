SGM announces 2018 scholarship availability

MEEKER | SGM, a civil engineering, consulting, and surveying firm headquartered in Glenwood Springs, with additional offices in Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Salida, Durango, and Meeker, awards up to five scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to assist aspiring civil engineers and surveyors in pursuit of their studies. The Steve Westhoff Scholarship is in honor of Steve Westhoff, an SGM field engineer whose integrity, humor and vast technical knowledge were an inspiration to SGM and many clients. Application deadline is 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14. Please visit the SGM website at http://www.sgm-inc.com/community/ for scholarship details and application.
