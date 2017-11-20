Shelton’s college debut…

November 20, 2017

Meeker’s only four-time state wrestling champion T.J. Shelton, a red-shirt freshman at the Colorado School of Mines, made his college debut last week with a pin against a Fort Hayes Kansas opponent, then decisioned Tsogtbayar Tserendagua of Northwest Kansas Tech, 4-3. Shelton suffered a cut, which required stitches and a concussion but finished the match and won. Bobby Gutierrez photo

