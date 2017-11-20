Shelton’s college debut… November 20, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Sports 0 Meeker’s only four-time state wrestling champion T.J. Shelton, a red-shirt freshman at the Colorado School of Mines, made his college debut last week with a pin against a Fort Hayes Kansas opponent, then decisioned Tsogtbayar Tserendagua of Northwest Kansas Tech, 4-3. Shelton suffered a cut, which required stitches and a concussion but finished the match and won. Bobby Gutierrez photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply