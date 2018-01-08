Sheriff thanks Rio Blanco Ranch for donation to Search and Rescue

Dear Editor:

I would like to formally thank Rio Blanco Ranch for their $2,000.00 donation to the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. Rio Blanco Ranch community presence is very much appreciated and which they have shown over the years here in the valley.

Over the past several years we have had the opportunity to work with them on several incidents. Rio Blanco Ranch has always been supportive and willing to work together with us. We look forward to working with them again.

Their donation will be used for improving our interoperability in our Incident Command Center we set up during a Search and Rescue. Being able to communicate on different medias and gather information is critical during a Search and Rescue. Their donation will help us procure the Plum Basic® case which will provide for both high speed remote internet access and telephone continuity solutions during a Search and Rescue incident.

Thank you again for the donation and being such good neighbors to this community.

Anthony Mazzola, RBC Sheriff

Meeker

Like this: Like Loading...