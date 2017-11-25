Show me a sign… November 25, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Features, Rangely 0 Two new signs were recently installed on the east and west entrances of the Town of Rangely, as part of a technical assistance grant from AGNC (Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado) and DOLA (Department of Local Affairs). The town crew, along with Desert Valley Construction, the general contractor of the project, built the base, rock work and pillar for the signs made with highly reflective lettering, which is visible at night. “We are really pleased to have a gateway sign, which reflects a message to those visiting our community,” Rangely town manager Peter Brixius said. “They will provide a fresh image as one drives into town and will add to the way-finder signs we installed in town earlier this summer.” Bobby Gutierrez photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Rangely Signage
