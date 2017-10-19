Sight-in days for hunters at the Meeker Sportsman’s Club

MEEKER | Every fall the Meeker Sportsman’s Club on Hwy. 13 just south of Meeker hosts Hunter Sight-In events prior to each rifle season. This year’s remaining sight-in events are Oct. 19 and 20; Nov 2 and 3; and Nov. 14. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per rifle to sight-in your own rifle or $10 per rifle to have a Sportsman’s Club member sight it in for you. Targets, spotters and coffee are provided. The range is located at 36684 Hwy. 13 approximately 4.5 miles south of Meeker. Watch for the big banner.

In addition, hunters taking advantage of the low-cost sight-in events have an opportunity to help the Meeker Sportsman’s Club in return. The club is continuing their fundraising efforts toward the goal of purchasing the shooting range property. This shooting range is an important asset and resource to Meeker and the surrounding area.

In 2016 the range was used by the public 40 days with over 1,800 guest visits. Uses also included at least 10 law enforcement training events and 4-H practices and competitions. Various events feature archery, rifles, pistols, shotguns and muzzleloaders. Securing the future of the range for current and future generations of shooting sports enthusiasts is an important goal. Currently more than $55,000 has been raised toward the $175,000 needed to purchase the range property. Any contributions of funds toward this land purchase are welcome. The Meeker Sportsman’s Club is a 501(c)3 entity so donations are tax deductible. For information on sight-in days or to make a contribution, call John Taylor 878-3456.

