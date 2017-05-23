Left, Meeker High School running stand-out Julia Eskelson signs her commitment for cross country and possibly track to Chadron State College, Chadron, Neb., with Meeker Athletic Director Klark Kindler standing by. Eskelson established the MHS girls’ record for the 5 kilometer run last fall at 19 minutes, 47 seconds. In recognizing Russell’s and Eskelson’s hard work and dedication, Kindler indicated that only about 1 percent of all high school athletes earn scholarships to compete at the collegiate level. Right, Meeker track and cross country stand-out Austin Russell signs his commitment to Colby Community College, Colby, Kan., with MHS Athletic Director Klark Kindler standing by. Russell set two new MHS records, breaking previous records set by Brian Nottingham, for the 5 kilometer run at 16 minutes, 7 seconds and the one mile run at four minutes, 36 seconds. The coaches for both Eskelson and Russell during their school years have been Kris and Marty Casey, Terrence Casias and John Strate.

Reed Kelley photos

