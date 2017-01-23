Skills Challenge…

The eighth annual Denver Nuggets Skills Challenge in Meeker, hosted by ERBM Recreation & Park District, was held on Friday, Jan. 13 with 13 area youth participating in the dribbling, passing and shooting competition. Top place finishers will be attending the sectional competition in February for their chance to advance to the state competition. In the 6-7 age group, Dexter Chinn placed first. In the 8-9 age division, Finley Deming was first, followed by Montey Franklin, Tucker Chinn and Jacob Roberts. In the 10-11 division, Clay Stewart Randall topped the field, with Casey Brink, Connor Rose, Skylar Browning and Sam Hightower also placing. In the 12-13 division, Chakwah Brink was first and Hamp Hightower placed second. Haylie Rose participated in the 10-11 girls’ division and placed first. Front row: Haylie Rose, Sam Hightower, Emmerson Deming, Finley Deming, Montey Franklin, Clay Stewart Randall. Back row: Dexter Chinn, Skylar Browning, Hamp Hightower, Chakwah Brink, Casey Brink, Jacob Roberts, Tucker Chinn, Connor Rose. courtesy photo

