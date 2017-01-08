Snowmobile club meeting Jan. 9

Meeker | The White River Snowmobile Club will be meeting Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Mexican House. The meeting will include welcoming new members and planning the 70 mile White River Rumble race.
