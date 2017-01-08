Snowmobile club meeting Jan. 9

Meeker | The White River Snowmobile Club will be meeting Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Mexican House. The meeting will include welcoming new members and planning the 70 mile White River Rumble race.

phmkTryingToCutAroundBarrel
Meeker

Family Fun Day…

January 28, 2016 Sean McMahon 0

This racer tries desperately to cut his snowmobile tightly around the barrel during the barrel racing event at the Family Fun Day on Saturday at Ute Park. This rider found out that the snow was […]

Phil Vallem of Craig won the inaugural White River Rumble, a 70-mile snowmobile race around the Flat Top Mountains beginning and ending at Lake Avery. Ten racers took on the grueling mountain challenge in what organizers hope will become an annual event.
Meeker

White River Rumble a big success

March 22, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I The inaugural White River Rumble, a 70-mile cross-country snowmobile race in the White River National Forest, was held Saturday and the inaugural event was considered a success by riders and organizers. Related

