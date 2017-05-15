Snowpack falls below normal

RBC | Snowpack in the Yampa, White and North Platte river basins is below normal at 86 percent of the median. Precipitation for March was 53 percent of average and water year-to-date precipitation is 108 percent of average. Reservoir storage at the end of March was 122 percent of average compared to 120 percent last year.
