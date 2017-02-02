Snowy Plea … February 2, 2017 Niki Turner Meeker, Slider 0 One artistic (and athletic) resident took advantage of an untouched swath of fresh snow on the courthouse lawn to tread out a simple prayer last week. Niki Turner photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
