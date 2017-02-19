Solo & Ensemble … February 19, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Milestones, Rangely, School, Slider 0 Rangely was well represented this past weekend at the Solo and Ensemble Festival in Rifle. Seven students from Rangely Jr./Sr. High School participated, playing for judges who specialize in woodwind, brass or vocal music. Each solo or group receives a rating from 1 (superior) to 5 (unprepared). Flute duet: Moriah Vaughn, Aspen Rhea – 1; clarinet solo: Miekka Peck – 1; trumpet solo: Paityn Myers – 2; vocal duet: Olivia Jarvis, Susie Gillard – 1; vocal solo: Alexis Wiley – 1. Matt Scoggins photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Solo and Ensemble Festival
Leave a Reply