Spartan Showdown Rodeo in the books

RANGELY | Reflecting on the April 6-7 rodeo events in Rangely, Colo., Northwestern Community College’s rodeo head coach, Jed Moore, declared, “What an awesome weekend of rodeo action! Your CNCC Spartan cowgirls and cowboys didn’t let a little rain slow them down at the fifth annual Spartan Showdown right here in Columbine Park.”

At one point during Saturday’s steer wrestling, the rodeo announcer said, “Why in the world would a cowboy like that one want to jump off his horse after a steer and into the muddy muck of this arena?” Nevertheless, 11 teams from across Utah, Idaho and Colorado descended on Rangely for one of the best rodeos in the region.

The competing teams in the Rocky Mountain Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association hail from Idaho State, Utah Valley, Southern Utah, Weber State, Dixie State, Utah State and Colorado Mesa Universities, the College of Southern Idaho, Snow College, Utah State University Eastern and CNCC.

This was the Spartan team’s best overall rodeo of the spring, Moore said, with nine Spartans competing in the championship round Saturday. Chandler Wilkins led the women’s team with two short-go qualifications. The freshman finished ninth in team roping and fifth in the breakaway roping.

CNCC freshman bull rider Brandon Olson moved into the number one spot in regional standings and clinched his first event win of the season taking home the coveted Spartan Showdown buckle. Cousins Wyatt and Payson Hallam placed second overall in the team roping and gave themselves an outside shot at qualifying for nationals. Wyatt also roped consistently in the tie down roping, placing sixth overall. Freshman steer wrestler Austin Romans won his championship round, finishing fifth overall.

Moore urged fans, friends and family to join the team in celebrating the conclusion of the spring rodeo season by attending the annual Spurs and Sparkles Rodeo Awards Banquet April 28 at the college in Rangely. For more information, call or email Moore at 970-629-3581, jed.moore@cncc.edu.

