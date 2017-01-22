Special to the Herald Times

RBC | The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Jan. 1-15, 2017

Since the start of the new new year there have been 957 incoming and placed 344 outgoing phone calls, received 45 911 calls and 78 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). These calls resulted in 233 calls for service, 129 for the Sheriff’s Office, 106 for MPD, 17 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue and six for the Colorado State Patrol. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 24 traffic stops issuing six citations and 16 warnings, while the MPD had 12 stops issuing eight warnings and six citations. Agency assists totaled 28: 19 for the Sheriff’s Office and nine for Meeker PD.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s deputies included six animal calls, five assists with Colorado State Patrol and MPD, six business checks, four citizen assists, 11 motorist assists, three traffic accidents, two search and rescues, five jail transports and one warrant arrest.

MPD calls included seven animal calls, one assault, 11 citizen assists, five motorist assists, four traffic accidents, one juvenile problem, 18 parking violations (snow removal) and eight vin inspections.

There were 10 arrests, nine releases and four transports. The Detention Center currently has 11 inmates.

There were six assists to Colorado State Patrol, two involving accidents with no injuries.

There were no DUI arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...