Spring classes at CNCC Meeker Center

MEEKER | Registration for Spring 2018 CNCC Community Education classes is now open. Classes beginning in early January include computer skills, watercolor, oil painting, machine quilting, Quickbooks, intro to programming, crocheted rugs and photography. Visit the CNCC Meeker Center at 346 Sixth St., call 970-878-5227 or email iris.franklin@cncc.edu to register. Space is limited so register early.
