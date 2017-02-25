St. Pat’s Day Festival to support MS

MEEKER | The first annual Saint Pat’s Day Festival in Meeker is set for March 17. There will be activities for kids in the afternoon and a dance with an Irish theme later in the evening at the Hugus Building. Leading up to the event we will be raising funds (A Pot O’ Gold) to help support people in our community who have Multiple Sclerosis. We will be setting up a Go Fund Me campaign, a trust at the bank and Pots O’ Gold in local establishments to help collect donations for the cause. “Getting Green for Good!” shamrock or tree of life stickers will be given to everyone who contributes as an outward symbol of our sharing and support. The festival will be a celebration of life and everything green, of the changing of seasons, and of the first day of spring. Sponsored by the Rio Blanco Herald Times. Contact Pat at 970-948-7617 or pat@theheraldtimes.com for more information.

