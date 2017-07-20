Stage 1 fire restrictions in place throughout Rio Blanco County

RBC I Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the White River National Forest, Bureau of Land Management-administered lands, unincorporated and private lands in Rio Blanco County.

• Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure—fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

• No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

• No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

• No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

• No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

• Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

Fire restrictions on these lands will be in place until further notice.

Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

For more information about fire restrictions visit rbc.us or Facebook: Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

Like this: Like Loading...