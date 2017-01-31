Stockgrowers’ banquet Feb. 4

January 31, 2017

RBC | The annual Rio Blanco County Stockgrowers’ banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Fairfield Center in Meeker. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by entertainment and dinner catered by Ma Famiglia beginning at 7 p.m. A benefit auction for Rodney Dunham’s medical expenses will follow. The banquet is open to the public. Tickets are $80 per couple. Call Todd Shults for more information at 970-878-0877 or 970-987-9901.

