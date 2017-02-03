Stockgrowers’ banquet Feb. 4

RBC | The annual Rio Blanco County Stockgrowers’ banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Fairfield Center in Meeker. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by entertainment and dinner catered by Ma Famiglia beginning at 7 p.m. A benefit auction for Rodney Dunham’s medical expenses will follow. The banquet is open to the public. Auction items include: horse training session for new skills or tune up by Code of the West Outfitters, two sides of beef, etching by Mary Cunningham, customized handmade leather item by Janelle Urista, framed and signed print by Vivi Crandall, box of lamb chops, handmade mohair saddle cinch, LipSense collection, half lamb processed and frozen, set of tires from Columbine Ford, custom made headstall and breast collar, compound bow—PSE Stinger 60# right hand camo, two loads of gravel from Meeker Sand and Gravel, twin-size quilt, youth cow elk hunt by Shults Ranch and 9 Mile Guest Ranch, John Deere equipment, sporting goods from Wyatt’s Sporting Goods, USA Eagle art print, handmade Denver Broncos blanket, 25 acres of liquid fertilizer with application, smoked brisket (prepared on 2/16), iron work by Mark Scritchfield, Denver Avalanche or Nuggets tickets, personalized item from the Meeker FFA Chapter, personalized item from Levi Dinwiddie, brand new 7 cu. ft. freezer, Salomon downhill skis and boots, set of spurs, 14.5 fully tooled Western saddle, DPMS Oracle .223 AR15, Mossy Oak duffle bag, $60 pet grooming gift certificate, men’s large camo jacket, nesting tables. Financial donations can be made at Mountain Valley Bank in Meeker or online at GoFundMe.com, for The Rodney Dunham Relief Fund. Thank you and looking forward to seeing everyone at the dinner and benefit auction. Tickets are $80 per couple. Call Todd Shults for more information at 970-878-0877 or 970-987-9901.

