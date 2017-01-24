Stockgrowers’ banquet Feb. 4

RBC | The annual Rio Blanco County Stockgrower’s banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Fairfield Center in Meeker. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by entertainment and dinner catered by Ma Famiglia beginning at 7 p.m. The banquet is open to the public. Tickets are $80 per couple. Call Todd Shults for more information at 970-878-0877 or 970-987-9901.
Related Articles
Stockgrowers will discuss banquet
December 18, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC — Rio Blanco Stockgrowers are meeting Monday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Mountain Valley Bank to discuss the annual banquet and upcoming events. Related
Federal, state agencies tell county stockgrowers what 2016 holds; commissioners offer updates
February 13, 2016 Jennifer Hill 0
RBC I Saturday afternoon brought together livestock producers, elected officials and government representatives for the annual meeting of the Rio Blanco County Stockgrowers. Related
Leave a Reply