Stocking winner … December 30, 2016 Herald Times Staff Meeker, Slider 0 The winner of the giant Christmas stocking at Samuelson’s True Value in Meeker this year was 1-1/2-year-old Ellie Rundberg. Courtesy Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Christmas 2016Giant StockingSamuelson True Value
Leave a Reply