Summer kids’ camps start June 6

MEEKER | CNCC summer kids’ camp opportunities: Stamp Camp (ages 10-14) June 6-July 18 (six sessions), 10 a.m. to noon; Chef Camp (ages 12 and up) June 7, 14, 22 from 5-7 p.m.; Lego Mindstorm Robotics Camp (fourth through eighth grade) Monday-Friday, June 19-23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, stop by CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth Street on Tuesday or Wednesdays to register. Registration forms may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145, or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu
