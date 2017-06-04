Summer kids’ camps start June 6

June 4, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | CNCC summer kids’ camp opportunities: Stamp Camp (ages 10-14) June 6-July 18 (six sessions), 10 a.m. to noon; Chef Camp (ages 12 and up) June 7, 14, 22 from 5-7 p.m.; Lego Mindstorm Robotics Camp (fourth through eighth grade) Monday-Friday, June 19-23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, stop by CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth Street on Tuesday or Wednesdays to register. Registration forms may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145, or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu

Related Articles

No Picture
Rangely

CNCC to host regional flight competition

October 13, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY | Colorado Northwestern Community College and the Rangely Airport is hosting a regional competition for the National Intercollegiate Flight Association (NIFA). Last spring our team won first place in the competition, for two-year schools […]

No Picture
Meeker

Late winter classes set for CNCC-Meeker

March 5, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The second session of machine quilting begins March 9 and runs through April 20. A digital photography workshop will start in April. Students are urged to reserve a spot. Related

No Picture
County

Scholarships for students who need help finishing their degree

September 9, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges has announced a new and innovative “Last Mile Scholarship” program. Last Mile Scholarships are intended for students who are close to completing an Associate Degree but need […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply