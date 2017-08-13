Summer …

August 13, 2017 René Harden Rangely, Slider 0

The hummingbirds are active this time of year as they prepare to migrate to warmer climates in the next few months. This one was photographed enjoying a drink from a purple coneflower at the Rangely Community Gardens. René Harden Photo

