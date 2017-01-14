Support group for female veterans and military wives starts Jan. 17 in Meeker

MEEKER | Female veterans and wives of veterans can face a different set of challenges than their male counterparts. For that reason, the Grand Junction Vet Center will begin hosting a women’s support group every other Tuesday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 17 at the Meeker V.F.W. (290 Fourth St.).
Vet Center counselor, Army veteran and current military spouse Dea Bridges will facilitate the group.
“Female military and veterans have a special connection,” Bridges said. “They share a background that is a kind of glue that keeps them together.”
Bridges said it’s important for veterans and military spouses to find support in their communities.
“People move to these far away places to heal, to feel safe,” she said. “We can help clients find services and make connections.”
Bridges encourages people to reach out to friends and family members who might benefit from the support group. Drop-ins are welcome.
For more information call 970-245-4156.

