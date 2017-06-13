Take a sneak peek at the Coal Creek School

MEEKER | Come peek through the windows and doors at the interior of Coal Creek School on Saturday, June 17 and imagine what it was like to go to school in this building in 1892. The interior is nearing completion. The restored plaster walls will be showing off new paint and the doors and transoms are being installed. The floor will be refinished for future events and dancing. The exterior has a handicapped sidewalk for easy access. The property will soon be re-graded, seeded and graveled in places. The belfry is in the process of being rebuilt and should be in place by the end of summer for the 125th birthday party for Coal Creek School.

Restoring a historical building is a long expensive project. On June 17 the Rural School Project team is having a baked goods and vintage sale at Coal Creek School to help with the many restoration expenses. Stop by at 617 County Road 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to buy baked goods as well as vintage, collectables, new and repurposed items and peek inside the school. Our 125th Challenge of donating 125 coins or any donation to help with this restoration is also still in progress. Donations may be left at White River Museum, Go Fer Foods, White River Convenience Store or with a Rural School Project team member: Marge Rogers, Martha Cole, Ellen Reichert or Janet Clark.

“We want to thank the community for all its support in helping preserve the rural school history of Rio Blanco County,” Clark wrote.

