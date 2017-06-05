TANK kicks off 2017 season June 16

RANGELY | The TANK Center for Sonic Arts kicks off its 2017 season with Sound Circle, an 18-voice women’s a cappella ensemble. Join us for “Widening Circles”, a free concert at Rangely High School on Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m. The concert will last for 70 minutes with no intermission. Meet the artists after the concert. Come and experience the contagious joy of 18 women making music.
Related Articles
TANK organizers look to the future of sonic center
September 2, 2016 Niki Turner 0
RANGELY I Two months after The TANK International Center for Sonic Arts opened to the public, organizers are reflecting on a summer of transitions and looking ahead to the reverberant sound space’s future. Related
18-woman vocal group to host free Rangely concert
June 4, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
By Julie Noyes Special to the Herald TImes RANGELY | When Sue Coffee, founder and artistic director for the Boulder-based 18-woman vocal ensemble, Sound Circle, entered the TANK last September, she wondered if it would […]
CNCC Days at the TANK May 4-5
April 29, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | The TANK Center for Sonic Arts invites all Colorado Northwestern Community College students, graduates, alumni, families, friends, professors, administrators and staff to enjoy, explore, and experience the spectacular sonic environment of The TANK […]
Leave a Reply