TANK kicks off 2017 season June 16

RANGELY | The TANK Center for Sonic Arts kicks off its 2017 season with Sound Circle, an 18-voice women’s a cappella ensemble. Join us for “Widening Circles,” a free concert at Rangely High School on Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m. The concert will last for 70 minutes with no intermission. Meet the artists after the concert. Come and experience the contagious joy of 18 women making music.

Like this: Like Loading...