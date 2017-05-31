TANK kicks off 2017 season June 16

RANGELY | The TANK Center for Sonic Arts kicks off its 2017 season with Sound Circle, an 18-voice women’s a cappella ensemble. Join us for a free concert, “Widening Circles” at Rangely High School on Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m. The concert will last for 70 minutes with no intermission. Meet the artists after the concert. Come and experience the contagious joy of 18 women making music.
Related Articles
Rangely Detour project features song sharing
September 27, 2015 Heather Zadra 0
RANGELY I In a large, open room framed by mirrors, a group of children and adults huddle, count to three. In unison, they belt out the chorus of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” Related
Grammy winner at The Tank…
October 11, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0
Writer, composer, librettist, musician, performer and director Rinde Eckert visited The TANK in Rangely Friday, Sept. 30. Eckert was named an inaugural Doris Duke Artist in 2012, won a Grammy for Best Small Ensemble Performance […]
TANK features Days of Sonic Learning, Eckert concert as season winds down
October 14, 2016 Heather Zadra 0
RANGELY I Days of Sonic Learning activities for more than 100 Rangely children, senior citizens and college students took place at The TANK Center for Sonic Arts Sept. 25-27, followed by Grammy-award winning artist Rinde […]
Leave a Reply